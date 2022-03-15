(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the Venango County District Attorney’s Office, have released the details of the Peter Spencer homicide investigation, and have announced no one will be charged in this incident.

Spencer was shot and killed in Rockland Township in Venango County in December 2021. Police were called to 279 Carls Road in Rockland Township where they found 29-year-old Peter Spencer of Allegheny County dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the residence.

According to District Attorney Shawn White, none of the suspects were hunting, nor was anyone involved in this incident from Venango County.

DA White reported in the news conference, at 2:17 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2021, the Venango County 911 dispatch center received a call from the suspect in this case.

On the night of the incident, the suspect invited some friends to his family’s camp along the Allegheny River in Venango County. The suspect and his friends were drinking around a campfire when the victim, Peter Spencer, got out an AK-47 assault rifle and started shooting it into the air.

According to DA White, at that point Spencer started yelling for everyone to get more wood for the fire. He then allegedly pointed the AK-47 at the suspect. The suspect shot back at Spencer, emptying his pistol.

Witnesses reported to police that Spencer appeared to have “lost his mind, went insane, couldn’t be reasoned with, was reckless with the AK-47.”

The suspect and a witness then drove to where they could get phone service to call 911. State Police responded to the call.

Upon arrival, the victim was found face down near a smoldering fire and was pronounced dead.

At the scene, police found 29 undischarged cartridges with the AK-47, a second magazine that was empty was found in the yard, 31 discharged AK-47 rounds were found scattered in the yard and along the road, 11 discharged 9mm casings were found and one slug was recovered from the ground beside the victim’s body.

A Diamondback AR-15 assault rifle was also discovered in the detached garage in a gun case near the incident.

Police say the serial number was removed from the AK-47, but they were able to trace the AK-47 back to Spencer, as well as the AR-15, which was purchased by Spencer’s fiancé. Police also found an AR-15 magazine on Spencer with 29 undischarged cartridges, a phone that belonged to Spencer and another phone that belonged to a witness, which he allegedly took at gunpoint, and a bag with psychedelic mushrooms.

Also found at the scene was some marijuana, digital scales, along with various drug paraphernalia.

Police say none of the people at the camp knew each other previously, outside of knowing the suspect.

The body of the Spencer was examined in Erie. According to DA White, the autopsy and ballistics are consistent with the witness statements. The autopsy revealed the presence of alcohol, THC and Psilocin (Hallucinogen).

No charges will be filed in this case.