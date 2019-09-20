Water main break floods neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) – A water main break in Pittsburgh resulted in the rescue of several people and pets, school closings and sent a massive flood down streets like river rapids.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say the loss of water pressure affects over 30 boroughs and parts of the City of Pittsburgh, meaning contamination could enter the water system.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced the closure of at least 10 schools due to the availability of water in school buildings from the water break.

Schools in Mt. Lebanon and Brentwood Borough were also closed.

Police say a 24-inch main broke, three people were rescued from two homes.

Wendy Gitzen, who was rescued, says her house looked like rapids on a river. Her car and a shed were moved about 30 feet away from the house by the waters.

Police say the water main break was closed at 11:30 a.m., six hours after the issue arose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.