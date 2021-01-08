Wawa opens its first ‘drive-thru only’ location in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People who swear by Wawa stores can now get their fix even faster.

On Friday, Wawa opened its first drive-through only store in Bucks County, Pa., north of Levittown.

Customers order from a drive-thru window, or from their mobile app.

And if the pick-up line is too long, the Wawa location offers curbside delivery.

Midstate Wawa’s are in Lancaster County.