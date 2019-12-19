Wawa says data breach affected ‘potentially all’ locations

This April 2, 2015 photo shows pretzels a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. Wawa and other Philadelphia-area purveyors are taking their regional brands far beyond the mid-Atlantic region. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FOLSOM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wawa convenience store chain is investigating a data breach that potentially affected all of its locations.

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said malware began running on in-store payment processing systems at different points in time after March 4 and was present on most store systems by approximately April 22.

Gheysens said the malware was discovered on the payment processing servers on December 10 and contained by December 12.

The malware affected payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards used at potentially all Wawa in-store payment terminals and fuel dispensers.

“At this time, we believe this malware no longer poses a risk to Wawa customers using payment cards at Wawa, and this malware never posed a risk to our ATM cash machines,” Gheysens said in a statement.

The company has arranged for a dedicated toll-free call center (1-844-386-9559) to answer customer questions and offer credit monitoring and identity theft protection without charge to anyone whose information may have been involved.

Online: Wawa Notice of Data Breach