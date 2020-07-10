Wearing masks respects and supports businesses, Gov. Wolf says

Monique Jones, left, of Erie, receives a face mask Friday, July 10, 2020 from Rajahnee Hollamon, a member of the Blue Coats, in the 900 block of East Eighth Street in Erie, Pa. A group of volunteers was canvassing the neighborhood to educate residents about COVID-19. (Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and several other officials say that wearing a mask not only helps keep people safe but shows respect for local businesses and their employees.

Wolf made the reminder Friday, alongside Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

“Mask-wearing is much more than a requirement; it is a sign of support and respect for our local businesses,” Wolf said a release. “Pennsylvania businesses have made significant sacrifices over the past few months and now they are relying on us as consumers to help keep their doors open.”

“Pennsylvania is opening back up, and with that freedom comes responsibility. We all need to mask up when visiting the restaurants, salons, and storefronts across the commonwealth,” Davin added.

“We want Pennsylvanians to get out and about, it’s important for our mental health to get back to some semblance of normal. But things still aren’t normal, and that’s why you need to wear a mask. Wearing a mask gives you freedom and minimizes risk,” Redding also said in a release.

The governor’s office says all businesses with in-person operations should follow the building and business safety guidelines issued by the Health Secretary Levine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Specifically, workers and customers must wear a mask when working, shopping, and dining, and employers should provide workers with masks who need them. Guidance for businesses are available for Pennsylvania businesses.

Research shows that mask-wearing reduces the risk of infection from Covid-19, while not wearing a mask greatly increases a person’s chances of being infected by this contagious and deadly virus.

Levine previously signed an order mandating mask-wearing on July 1. It remains in effect.

