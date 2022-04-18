(WHTM) – Weather restrictions have been put in place across the Pennsylvania Turnpike as snow hit southwest and southcentral Pennsylvania.

Video from 511PA shows the roads covered in snow near Breezewood where an accident was reported between Fort Littleton and Breezewood.

A 45-mph speed restriction is in place on the Turnpike between Somerset (Exit 110) and Blue Mountain (Exit 201).

Weather restrictions are also in place from Altoona to State College and in the DuBois area.