Wegmans to host virtual hiring event

(WHTM) — Regional grocer Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is hosting a virtual hiring event on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The event will be from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. The company is looking to fill nearly 400 part-time and full-time positions throughout the state. This includes roles in merchandising, service culinary, and perishable departments. All interviews will be conducted over the phone.

