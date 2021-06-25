West Virginia man arrested in Pa. airport; claims loaded gun tucked in stroller was accident

LATROBE, Pa. (WHTM) — TSA officers in the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport discovered a loaded gun tucked in a pocket of a baby strolled on Thursday, June 24.

The West Virginia man with the gun in the stroller was arrested. It was the fourth handgun that TSA officers have caught at the airport so far this year.

According to Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director of the airport, if a stroller is too large to fit through the X-ray unit at a checkpoint, they will physically inspect the stroller.

“That’s a good catch on the part of our officers. Just because an individual is traveling with a young child in a baby stroller doesn’t automatically mean they get a free pass at a checkpoint,” Keys-Turner, said. “It is also an example of why we do not profile travelers.”

The gun discovered was a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. The Westmoreland County Park Police officers were alerted. They came in to confiscate the weapon, question the man and arrest him on a weapons charge.

According to the West Virginia man, when he and his girlfriend take their dogs and child for a walk he keeps a loaded gun in the rear stroller pocket and forgot to remove it.

“If you own a firearm, you should know where it is at all times,” Keys-Turner said. “Not knowing that you have a loaded gun with you is an accident waiting to happen.”