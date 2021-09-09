Where are the best places in Pa. to take pictures?

Fall is coming, and that means many people will be looking to travel to unique places around the state. The weather is beautiful, the leaves are changing, and people are looking to freshen up their social media pages with some awe-inspiring photography.

Pennsylvania has plenty of unique places to visit and photograph. It’s a very diverse state that provides breathtaking scenery in a variety of different ways, which means that there’s a place for everyone to enjoy.

We’ve compiled a list of ten great spots for you to visit, and we’ve included some sample photos that you may find yourself snapping if you go. Some spots are local to the Midstate, and some are more of an adventure. Safe travels!

Hawk Rock – Duncannon

View from Hawk Rock in Duncannon

Hawk Rock is one of the most rewarding hikes the area has to offer. The hike is only a little over a mile in length, but it is very steep and rocky, making the terrain a bit difficult to traverse. The rewarding part of this hike is the view it offers at the top. You will arrive at a gathering of rocks that overlooks the town of Duncannon and the Susquehanna and Juniata Rivers.

BONUS: Cove Mountain Overlook is a branch trail off of the path from Hawk Rock. This view is incredible and will provide amazing scenery for your trip. This trail isn’t an official trail, but it is fairly easy to access from the Hawk Rock trail. There are signs posted to assist you on the trail.

abc27 Meteorologist and Penn State alumnus Adis Juklo posing with the Nittany Lion

Nittany Lion Statue – State College

We Are! Visit the famed Nittany Lion statue in State College. Carved in 1942 by animal sculpturist Heinz Warneke, the statue was gifted to Penn State University from the Class of 1940. The statue was renovated in 2013 to include lights and a walkway around the statue for people to visit.

Negley Park – Lemoyne

Coming back to the Midstate, Negley Park is a fantastic local destination that provides an incredible view of the Harrisburg skyline. Located at 418 Cumberland Road in Lemoyne, this park is one of the best places to get a view of the Capitol building and the Susquehanna River. This is a place to bring the whole family, as the park features a playground and various sports courts.

LOVE Statue in Philadelphia

Love statue – Philadelphia

The LOVE statue, located in LOVE Park (formally John F. Kennedy Plaza), was installed in 1976 in the city. It is a famous landmark in Philadelphia, similar to the Liberty Bell on Market Street. Millions of people have snapped a photo with the statue, and it’s a great reminder to those who visit to share the love with the people around you.

The Capitol Fountain (October) – Harrisburg

Harrisburg Capitol fountain turns pink each October for Breast Cancer Awareness

Each October, the fountain located behind the State Capitol building in Harrisburg gets dyed pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a reminder for women to remember the importance of mammograms and early detection.

Approximately 37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania every day, so this fountain serves as a good way to bring awareness to the population about the disease.

Lake Tobias Wildlife Park – Halifax

Take a ride through the safari at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax. The park features an open-air safari tour, a giraffe deck where you can feed their giraffes, a reptile & exotic animals facility, and much more. There are several different ticket levels to choose from, and the most expensive ticket to explore all areas of the park is $15.

Mr. Rogers Statue – Pittsburgh

Fred Rogers, the man who inspired millions as the host of the Mister Rogers Neighborhood show, was memorialized forever after a statue created by Robert Berks was opened to the public in November 2009 in the North Shore neighborhood in Rogers’ hometown of Pittsburgh. The statue is a huge, 11-foot bronze statue that weighs 7,000 pounds.

The Fulton Theatre – Lancaster

Fulton Theatre in Lancaster

The Fulton Opera House, also known as the Fulton Theatre, is located on North Prince Street in Lancaster. It is allegedly the oldest working theatre in the country. The theatre was built in 1952, on the same ground as the pre-Revolutionary jail, home to some haunting stories and experiences over the years. It is one of only eight theatres in the entire country that is recognized as a National Historic Landmark. The theatre received the honor in 1964.

The Pagoda is owned by the City of Reading. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

Pagoda – Reading

Get a peek into Japanese style right in the state of Pennsylvania! The Reading Pagoda was built in 1908 and is owned by the City of Reading. The building is located on the mountainside at the south end of Mount Penn. It’s currently closed to visitors, and Reading Mayor Eddie Moran recently announced infrastructure improvements to the building.

Flight 93 National Memorial – Stoystown

Flight 93 National Memorial

The Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown commemorates the crash of United Airlines Flight 93, one of four airlines hijacked in the 9/11 attacks. This was the place where the plane crashed after the passengers fought back against the hijackers. There is no admission fee to visit the memorial.