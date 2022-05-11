EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to ensure that all Pennsylvania residents have equal access to library books, the PA Department of Education has added 350 e-books to POWER Library.

In a press release, the PDE said that 350 new books have been added to Pennsylvania’s public electronic library. The titles that have been added to the library cover topics such as diversity, equity, inclusion, mental health and STEM.

The e-books can be found on the POWER Library website in “Find E-resources”, the books are available on-screen and to download for offline use. Anyone wishing to take advantage of this service will need a public library card number.

“This is an effective way to provide equitable access to resources for Pennsylvanians via internet and devices, because schools and people without a dedicated public library can access all of these titles online through POWER Library,” said Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Susan Banks.