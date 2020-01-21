Why you can still smoke at some Pennsylvania bars

PITTSBURGH – The smell gives it away before you even spot the ashtrays on the bar. In the early afternoon on a Thursday, the Squirrel Hill Café isn’t packed, but the smell of smoke still hangs in the air from the half-dozen smokers lined up at the bar.

Jan Cavrak, a manager at the Forbes Avenue bar for more than three decades, said they don’t get many complaints from non-smokers.

Officials say it’s one of 372 establishments in Allegheny County that still allow smoking indoors.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)