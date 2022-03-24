(WHTM) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers arrested a man from Williamsport, Pennsylvania after finding a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Wednesday, March 23 in the Newark Liberty International Airport. It was the second gun caught in the airport within the last week.

According to the report, the TSA officer spotted the handgun through the X-ray monitor in Terminal C of the airport. The officer alerted Port Authority Police who confiscated the handgun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

This is the sixth gun since the start of 2022 that TSA has found and confiscated at a Newark checkpoint.

“It’s only March and already our officers have stopped six handguns from being carried onto flights,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “That’s already half as many as the 12 we caught during all of 2021.”

Nationwide, TSA officers detected almost 6,000 guns at security checkpoints and 86% of them were loaded.

The Williamsport man claimed that he was hiding the gun in his carry-on to keep it away from his younger nephew. Carter says, to prevent a child from playing with a loaded gun, the smart way to do it is to unload it and lock it up.

“That’s simply part of being a responsible gun owner. You don’t toss it into a roller bag that you plan to take to the airport.”

To learn more on how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.