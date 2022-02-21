Williamsport ‘pill mill’ doctor motions to withdraw guilty plea

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor from Williamsport who pled guilty to running a ‘pill mill’ has now asked to withdraw his guilty plea.

Dr. Raymond Kraynak originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that resulted in the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017 in September of 2021.

According to court paperwork, Kraynak said he felt pressure to accept the guilty plea and blames an “ineffective assistance of counsel.” Kraynak also says there is “new evidence” available that will show his innocence. He also cited “various constitution issues” as cause for throwing out the plea.

Under the terms of that guilty plea, Kraynak faced up to 240 years in prison and $12 million in fines. A judge will now decide if the guilty plea will be thrown out.