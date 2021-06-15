Williamsport residents rally outside county commissioners office for LGBTQ+ books in the library

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — After Lycoming County Commissioners requested books celebrating pride month be removed from a children’s library, residents are making their voice heard.

Lycoming County residents filled the county commissioner’s board meeting this morning sharing their opinions on the pride month display at the James V. Brown children’s library.









Nearly 40 people spoke to the commissioners, with an overwhelming majority saying they believe families should have access to this material. A few in attendance disagreed, saying those values shouldn’t be on display.

“Those books are so important for young people to see, as a young person myself, but even for kids who are as young as elementary age, to get to see that they can be represented,” Montoursville resident Lanie Mussina said.

“Libraries are where you’re supposed to get answers to questions and where you’re supposed to go if you don’t understand something, even if it’s about yourself,” Faye Moore of Williamsport said.

There were some that disagreed.

“I don’t have a problem what you do in your gay parade, but I have a problem when it’s forced upon me constantly,” Lycoming County resident Brad Young said.

Many referenced commissioner Scott Metzger’s post on Facebook about the display of books.

“These books are geared at children that have no idea of what sexuality or gender identity is at that age,” it read, in part.

Metzger says he would have chosen to phrase it differently but maintains his opinion against the display saying that conversations about sexuality should be a private matter between children and parents.

“We all have core values and we’re going to stand on our core values,” he said. “And I don’t want anybody apologizing for their core values. They shouldn’t have to, that’s who they are, but we can listen to each other and have open dialogue and respect each other with dignity and love.”

The James V. Brown Library Board will decide whether the display stays up and as of now, there are no plans to take it down.