(WHTM) — A winning jackpot was sold in Pennsylvania for an estimated $515 million.

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 being the Mega Ball.

This became the highest winning jackpot to be sold and won in Pa. since it started participating in Mega Millions back in 2010. The game itself began in 2002.

In the nation, this is the ninth-largest jackpot, and the most money awarded in May.

It is unknown where in Pa. the ticket was sold.