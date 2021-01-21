Winning Pa. Lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Blair County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Blair County sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Wednesday, Jan. 20 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, and the red Powerball 22 to win $150,000. The ticket would have been worth $50,000 without the $1 Power Play option.

The winners are not yet known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.