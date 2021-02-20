Winter storm problems send gas prices up in Pa., and around nation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices have gone up in Pennsylvania and around the nation as gas supplies have tightened due to the impact the winter storm is having on Gulf Coast refineries.

AAA says the average price of a gallon or regular gas in Pa. as of Saturday is $2.89, up 10 cents from a week ago. Last year motorists were paying an average of $2.64 a gallon in February.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline as of Saturday is $2.62, up 12 cents from last week. Last February the national average for a gallon of gas was $2.45.

According to AP, analysts say winter problems along the Gulf Coast will reflect in gas prices at Northeast pumps until refineries can operate normally and road conditions are safer for fuel deliveries.