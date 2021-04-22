Wolf Admin. to discuss the need for flexible disaster emergency declarations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Wolf Administration will hold a press conference today to discuss the need for flexible disaster emergency declarations in order to quickly and effectively prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield and PEMA Deputy Director for Recovery Steve Bekanich will both attend the conference. Bekanich has worked for more than 25 years in Luzerne County Emergency Management.

This press conference comes ahead of the May primary election, where Pennsylvania voters will have two questions on the ballot to discuss changing the Governor’s powers during emergency declarations. Republican members of the Pennsylvania government are arguing that currently, the Governor of Pennsylvania has too much power during disaster declarations.

The press conference is set to begin at 2 PM and the video will be available above.