Wolf administration advises quarantine for travelers coming from these 15 states

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and his administration is stressing safety as the Fourth of July weekend comes to a head.

The governor’s office says anyone traveling to or has recently traveled from the following states to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Pennsylvania: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

The governor recently reminded Pennsylvanians of the importance of wearing a mask, while state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order mandating wearing masks in most spaces when leaving homes.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and other preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs/sneezes, cleaning surfaces, wearing masks, and staying home if you are feeling sick.

“Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask,” Levine said in a release. “My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

