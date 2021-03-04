Wolf Administration announces $500,000 to help schools improve nutrition for students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Thursday the opening of the 2020-21 PA Farm Bill’s $500,000 Farm to School Grant Program.

The Program is designed to help schools better access healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for children pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The future of Pennsylvania agriculture relies on developing an agriculture literate society, and that begins with our very youngest Pennsylvanians,” said Redding. “It’s so important that we talk to young kids about where their food comes from and foster an appreciation for the role of agriculture in their everyday lives.”

“The best way to do this is to improve childhood access to nutritious, local foods, which is exactly what this $500,000 Farm to School Grant Program is here to do,” said Redding.

Any school district, charter school, or private school with pre-kindergarten classes, kindergarten, or elementary through fifth grade – regardless of offering in-person, virtual, or hybrid instruction models – is eligible to apply for up to $15,000. Eligible applications should include:

A list of Pennsylvania farmers who have agreed to supply products from their farms;

Nutrition and agriculture education, including integration into regular classroom subjects;

Training of teachers and other educational staff on nutrition and agriculture education;

Inclusion of parents, caregivers, and community groups in educational activities; and

Field trips to Pennsylvania farms or other direct agricultural experiences which teach children about sources of food and Pennsylvania agriculture.

The PA Farm to School Grant Program is now open and accepting applications through March 30, 2021.