Wolf administration announces partnership connecting Medicaid recipients to employment programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several Wolf administrators joined healthcare professionals on Thursday to announce a new partnership that plans to connect Medicaid recipients to employment and training programs.

The Medicaid Work Supports initiative looks to identify and connect Medicaid users to resources that can help address barriers to employment and further success in the workforce.

Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller and Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak joined leadership from Pennsylvania’s seven physical health Medicaid-managed care organizations and Nancy Dischinat, executive director of Workforce Board Lehigh Valley to make the announcement.

“The Wolf Administration strives to build a Pennsylvania that works for everyone, and that includes making meaningful, sustaining employment accessible to all people, particularly underserved communities that may experience greater barriers to finding and retaining employment,” Miller said in a press release. “We want all people to be able to work, but we cannot do so in a way that is punitive or risks access to the health care people need to be able to get a job. The Medicaid Work Supports initiative will create that connection to employment and training.”