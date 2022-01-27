Wolf Administration announces school food equipment grants

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced on Thursday, Jan 27 that more than $946,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 44 elementary, middle, and high schools in 23 counties for new school food equipment.

“Healthy bodies fuel healthy minds, and a critical aspect of learning depends on access to nutritious meals,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega. “These grants will help schools upgrade their facilities to continue to provide critical food services to students in communities across the commonwealth.”

Funding was made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and to those schools on the National School Lunch Program. Grants are used to buy equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.

Governor Tom Wolf has made eliminating food insecurity a top priority. As part of that commitment, PDE received approval from the FDA to offer free meals to all students through June 30, 2022.

For a list of all schools that will be receiving grants, click here.