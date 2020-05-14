Wolf administration calls for congressional action to support senior feeding program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Sec. Russell Redding and Department of Aging Sec. Robert Torres urged the state’s congressional delegation in a letter to allow older Pennsylvanians access the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program during the pandemic.

Application and verification for the program are typically held at senior centers or Area Agencies on Aging, however, those locations are closed to the public, which means accessing the program is much more difficult.

Distribution of the vouchers also takes place at these locations.

The state secretaries propose a temporary waiver that would allow older Pennsylvanians to complete applications over the phone or online, with vouchers mailed directly to homes.

The administration is also asking for the financial costs accrued by farmers, mailing vouchers, and other materials to be covered. They claim that doing so would “relieve some of the additional costs incurred in carrying out this program.”

“During this pandemic, ensuring that older adults get the nutrition they need without fear of being exposed to COVID-19 is a top priority for our department. With senior centers still closed and Area Agencies on Aging operating virtually, we need to provide flexibility in how older adults can apply for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program,” Torres said in a release. “Making these temporary changes will help older Pennsylvanians gain access to this valuable program.”