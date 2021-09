HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, Secretary of Education Noe Ortega and PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers are holding a press conference to discuss keeping and maintaining in-person learning for K-12 students in Pennsylvania.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The conference will stream in the player above at 12:30 p.m.