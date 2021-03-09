Wolf Administration encourages free testing for lead in school drinking water

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is advising schools and child care centers to take advantage of the Pennsylvania Voluntary Lead in Child Care and School Drinking Water Testing Program, which will provide $1.74 million from a federal grant for testing lead in drinking water.

“Testing the water of thousands of child care centers and schools will give us a benchmark of the work we need to do next for removing lead from water and protecting our children,” Gov. Wolf said.

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) launched the program at leadfree.pa.gov. Eligible schools and child cares can receive free water lead testing and related training and technical support.

“We’re working to reduce lead exposure in our historic school buildings, as well as from legacy water lines in our municipalities,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need projects like this across the commonwealth.”

Gov. Wolf’s Lead-Free PA initiative announced in August 2019, would create a lead-free Pennsylvania by calling on the legislature to increase access to blood testing for children in alignment with federal guidelines in addition to increasing local response efforts and planning for training of more certified lead abatement professionals.