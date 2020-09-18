Wolf administration extends deadline for firearm permit licenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday that the governor has granted another extension on firearm permit licenses.

Permits that expired March 19, 2020, or later are now valid until the end of the year. The previous deadline was set to expire Sept. 30. This is due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices due to coronavirus.

In Pennsylvania, anyone 21 and older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting a completed application to the sheriff of the county in which they reside or, if a resident of a city of the first class, with the chief of police of that city.

The sheriff has 45 days to investigate and determine eligibility for a license, which is valid for five years.

A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle. Any person who carries a firearm concealed on or about his person except in his place of abode or fixed place of business without a valid and lawfully issued license commits a felony of the third degree.

