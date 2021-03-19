Wolf Administration extends license to carry firearm permits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has granted Pennsylvania gun owners an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits.

Permits expiring on March 19, 2020, or later are now valid through June 30, 2021.

The extension comes amid the coronavirus pandemic when the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices make it impossible to renew permits.

In Pennsylvania, an individual 21-years-old or older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting a completed application to the sheriff of the county in which they reside.

