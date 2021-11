Wheel tracks on the winter road covered with snow.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In lieu of the upcoming winter season, the Wolf administration and the National Weather Service will give information about snow squall alerting and warnings and ways to stay safe from dangerous winter weather hazards.

This press conference is also a part of Snow Squall Awareness Week.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The stream will play in the player above at 11 a.m.