Wolf administration highlights the importance of practicing fire safety

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration visited Gifford Pinchot State Park in Lewisberry on Friday, Sept. 24, to emphasize the importance of practicing fire safety. According to the press release, the members of the administration highlighted the growing risks wildfires pose to recreational sites, personal property and industries in Pa.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Now more than ever, we know that wildfires pose a dangerous and growing threat to our state’s forests, economic interests, and the communities that live and recreate near them,” Brue Trego, state fire commissioner, said. “Despite the persistent rain we’ve seen throughout the summer, wildfires and brush fires remain a risk, especially as we head into the fall wildfire season.”

Trego also praised volunteer fire companies for their service to local communities, plus, firefighters in the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires out west.