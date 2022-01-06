Wolf Administration launches Pa. Homeowner Assistance Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the launch of the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF) on Monday, Jan 6. This funding will help homeowners who are facing COVID-19 related financial hardships.

The fund is administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA). The fund has been approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and applications for PAHAF will be open to eligible homeowners beginning Feb. 1.

“As we continue to advance our COVID-19 recovery efforts, we must address the rising number of homeowners facing the possible loss of their homes and foreclosure – this program will do just that,” Governor Wolf said. “The Homeowner Assistance Fund will prioritize individuals and families with the greatest need, as well as those who are socially disadvantaged. I am grateful that the U.S. Treasury has approved Pennsylvania’s plan, and we can start the new year by distributing this critical funding to homeowners.”

Pennsylvania was awarded more than $350 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the U.S. Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund, The fund helps homeowners, whose household income is at or below 150% of the area median income, that now must face the hardships that have been the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our mission is to help Pennsylvanians achieve housing stability despite the many hardships faced during these uncertain times,” PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann said. “PAHAF will provide critical support to eligible Pennsylvania homeowners, allowing families to recover and helping communities overcome the devastating financial and economic impacts of the pandemic.

To qualify for this assistance, eligible Pennsylvania homeowners must have a reduction of income or increase in living expenses due to COVID-19 after January 21, 2020. They also must currently own and occupy their home in Pennsylvania. A full list of requirements can be seen here.

PAHAF applications will become available on Feb. 1, but it will be possible to complete them entirely online, eliminating the need for paper submissions and simplifying the process for applicants. You can visit the website here, or by calling the PAHAF call center at 888-987-2423, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.