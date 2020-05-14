Wolf administration launches program to ease utility costs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Human Services Sec. Teresa Miller has announced a low-income home energy assistance program to support Pennsylvanians throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Human Services looks to collaborate with utility companies and fuel vendors to help those who are vulnerable to losing access to electric, natural gas, oil, or are unable to pay utility bills.

The program looks to provide help with home energy bills and continuing utility services for low-income Pennsylvanians who either rent or own a home.

The LIHEAP program will also offer a crisis benefit and supplemental payment for households that previously received a crisis payment.

You may qualify for benefits if you:

have main or secondary energy completely shut-off

are notified that utility will be shut-off within 60 days

have broken energy equipment or leaking lines in need of repair or replacement

are in danger of not having fuel in 15 days or less

owe money to a utility provider which could result in service being terminated

The LIHEAP Recovery Crisis program will open on May 18, 2020, and run through August 31, 2020, or until all budgeted funding is expended.

DHS will also automatically issue an additional $100 payment to around 100,000 households receiving LIHEAP Crisis funds. Households can apply for up to $800 in assistance if the maximum benefit has not been reached.

Pennsylvania received $34.9 million for the LIHEAP through the CARES Act.