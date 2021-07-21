Wolf Administration names new director of advisory council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn introduced Derek Eberly as the director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation .

“Derek brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and understanding to this role and we are happy to have him as an advocate for hunting, fishing, and conservation on this important council,” Dunn said. “I am confident he will be a strong leader, help nurture the hunting and fishing economies in the commonwealth, and promote stewardship of the lands that supports outdoor recreation.”

Eberly was the first Pennsylvania Field representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and is the owner and head guide of Keystone Fly Guides. He was also the vice president of conservation for the Chesapeake Council of Fly Fishers International and program director for Donegal Trout Unlimited.

“I am honored to accept this post and eager to serve the hunting, fishing and conservation community in Pennsylvania,” Eberly said. “I look forward to collaborating with our partners in the field and working with our state departments to help bring critical conservation issues in these spaces to the forefront. I believe we are borrowing our woods, waters, and wildlife from our children and we have a responsibility to be good stewards of our natural resources for generations yet to come.”

Eberly added he is looking forward to continuing to build strong relationships between diverse groups, as he has experience working with hunters, anglers and outdoor recreationists.