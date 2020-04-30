Wolf administration offers additional funding to support Pennsylvania hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that nearly $324 million in funding has been awarded to 31 hospitals across the commonwealth through the Hospital Emergency Loan Program, which provides short-term financial relief as hospitals combat Covid-19.

“As Pennsylvania continues to practice social distancing, we have successfully flattened the curve, but we know that our fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” Wolf said in a release. “This funding will allow our hospitals to hold steady in that fight with the peace of mind that they have access to the resources they need to provide critical care to their communities.”

The funding is to help provide immediate financial support and ensure that facilities have sufficient personnel, equipment, and personal protective equipment.

“Our number one priority is protecting the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians, and that priority extends from the home to the hospitals,” Wolf said. “By distributing this emergency funding to our commonwealth’s health care system, we are safeguarding our hospitals working hard to combat this virus.”

A list of approved hospitals can be found here.