Wolf Administration offers guidelines for flushing water systems in buildings planning to reopen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As more counties in the state transition towards the yellow phase of Gov. Wolf’s gradual reopening plan, The Pennsylvania departments of environmental protection and health are asking that owners of closed buildings flush their water systems before opening up again.

The state says that buildings that are closed or used infrequently are susceptible to water quality issues due to stagnation

“As buildings have been shut down or used less frequently as a result of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, building water quality degradation becomes a silent but serious issue,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a release. “Legionella, pathogens, lead, and disinfection byproducts can result when water sits for an extended period of time, which may lead to health issues.”

The Wolf Administration offered the following guidelines for water system flushing protocol:

Identify where the water enters the building, all taps (faucets, showerheads, water fountains), and water-using devices (dishwashers, ice machines)

Remove any potential cross-connections, such as hoses connected to spigots, to prevent backflow into plumbing systems

Remove aerators when possible

Flush the entire building

Flush cold water lines before hot water lines

Flush the building zone by zone, beginning where the water enters the building and moving outward towards the distal ends

Flushing time will vary based on building size; a temperature change or chlorine smell may be used as indicators that freshwater has reached all fixtures within the building

Clean faucets, showerheads, and other fixtures

Inspect and conduct necessary maintenance on mechanical equipment such as water heaters, boilers, storage tanks, backflow prevention devices, etc. using manufacturer’s instructions

Consider developing an ongoing water management plan to maintain high quality water at all times

For more information on building water systems and flushing, please visit the CDC website .

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the PA Department of Health website .

Top Stories: