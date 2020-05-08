Wolf Administration offers guidelines for flushing water systems in buildings planning to reopen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As more counties in the state transition towards the yellow phase of Gov. Wolf’s gradual reopening plan, The Pennsylvania departments of environmental protection and health are asking that owners of closed buildings flush their water systems before opening up again.
The state says that buildings that are closed or used infrequently are susceptible to water quality issues due to stagnation
“As buildings have been shut down or used less frequently as a result of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, building water quality degradation becomes a silent but serious issue,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a release. “Legionella, pathogens, lead, and disinfection byproducts can result when water sits for an extended period of time, which may lead to health issues.”
The Wolf Administration offered the following guidelines for water system flushing protocol:
- Identify where the water enters the building, all taps (faucets, showerheads, water fountains), and water-using devices (dishwashers, ice machines)
- Remove any potential cross-connections, such as hoses connected to spigots, to prevent backflow into plumbing systems
- Remove aerators when possible
- Flush the entire building
- Flush cold water lines before hot water lines
- Flush the building zone by zone, beginning where the water enters the building and moving outward towards the distal ends
- Flushing time will vary based on building size; a temperature change or chlorine smell may be used as indicators that freshwater has reached all fixtures within the building
- Clean faucets, showerheads, and other fixtures
- Inspect and conduct necessary maintenance on mechanical equipment such as water heaters, boilers, storage tanks, backflow prevention devices, etc. using manufacturer’s instructions
- Consider developing an ongoing water management plan to maintain high quality water at all times
For more information on building water systems and flushing, please visit the CDC website.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the PA Department of Health website.
