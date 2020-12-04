Wolf Administration opens hemp grower, processor permit applications for 2021 season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Friday, Pennsylvania’s 2021 hemp program applications for commercial growers and processors open Saturday, Dec. 5 for mail-in applicants only.

Online applications are expected to open in January 2021.

In 2020, the second year of the state’s commercial growing program, following a two-year research pilot, the department issued permits for more than 500 growing sites and 60 processors statewide. Permits for the 2020 season are valid through February 2021.

“Hemp production represents a return to our heritage and a wealth of new opportunities,” said Redding. “Hemp has seemingly endless uses as sustainable building materials, fabrics, paper and resins, plus scores of food products all spell out a bright future for growers and processors alike. Pennsylvania is committed to creating a commercial hemp program that works for small and large growers, new and established businesses, and urban and traditional agriculture.”

Redding also encouraged growers, processors, and anyone interested in pursuing business opportunities in the emerging industry to attend the Pennsylvania Hemp Summit Interactive Virtual Summit on Dec. 8 and 9, 2020.