Wolf administration readdresses summer recreation questions

Ebensburg pool groundskeeper Zander Johnson scrubs the bottom of the pool getting it prepared for their June 13 opening with restrictions Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Ebensburg, Pa. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration updated its website page regarding frequently asked questions about summer recreation, camps, and pools.

The original FAQs were made on May 22 to cover summer camps and recreation, although the new FAQs update those answers and provide additional information regarding pools. The administration’s updated guidance was to reflect Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s order requiring mask-wearing.

The governor’s office sent a press release with the following information:

Regarding youth sports: Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime six feet of social distancing is not possible.

Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime six feet of social distancing is not possible. Regarding summer program operations: If a summer program does not have a publicly available website, alternatives must be used to communicate the health and safety plan to parents and caregivers, such as mailing the plan to all registrants or having written information available at drop off and pick up locations.

If a summer program does not have a publicly available website, alternatives must be used to communicate the health and safety plan to parents and caregivers, such as mailing the plan to all registrants or having written information available at drop off and pick up locations. Regarding face coverings for staff and participants in summer youth programs: All staff must wear face coverings during child care and summer program operations unless they fit one of the exceptions included in Section 3 of the Secretary of Health’s Universal Face Covering Order. Summer programs and staff should consult Department of Health guidance on homemade masks. The FAQs cover questions about prioritizing the times of wearing face coverings, particularly for younger children; proper face covering size and fit, and providing children with frequent reminders and education on the importance and proper wearing of cloth face coverings may help address these issues.

All staff must wear face coverings during child care and summer program operations unless they fit one of the exceptions included in Section 3 of the Secretary of Health’s Universal Face Covering Order. Summer programs and staff should consult Department of Health guidance on homemade masks. Regarding face coverings at pools: People should not wear cloth face coverings while engaged in activities that may cause the cloth face covering to become wet, like when swimming at the beach or pool. A wet cloth face covering may make it difficult to breathe. For activities like swimming, it is particularly important to maintain physical distance from others when in the water. People must wear face coverings while out of the water and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from others who are not a part of their household.

“As we learned more about the importance of mask-wearing and listened to questions from providers and parents, we updated the FAQs so everyone involved in these summer programs understands how they may operate,” Governor Tom Wolf said in a release. “We hope that this updated guidance helps everyone participating in summer child care and recreation programs and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives.”