Wolf Administration speaks on state response to Ida remnants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is expected to provide an update Wednesday on state agency activities as remnants of Ida reach much of the Commonwealth.

Officials from PEMA, PennDOT and PSP are scheduled to speak Wednesday at 11 a.m. abc27 News will live stream the event in the player above.

Ida is expected to deliver between 4-8″ of rain for much of the Midstate with the heaviest rain arriving by lunchtime and continuing through the evening. The weather has also brought about a chance for flash flooding and the potential for isolated tornadoes south of Route 30.

For more on your most accurate local forecast, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.