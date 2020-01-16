Wolf administration to announce grants to combat campus sexual assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration is set to announce grants worth more than $1 million to help fight sexual assault.

It’s part of the statewide program It’s On Us, which aims to make college campuses safer.

For four years now grants have been given out to college campuses across the state through the It’s On Us campaign.

The goal is to encourage students to take a stand against sexual assault and promote healthy relationships.

Thursday afternoon the secretary of education will announce more than $1 million in grants. Schools applied for the grants last year.

Some of the programs and activities considered for funding include campus-wide training for students and staff and campaigns to raise awareness of the reporting process.

Applicants for the grant can get up to $30,000. Since 2016, nearly $3 million has been awarded.

The announcement will happen Thursday at 1 p.m. at the state Capitol.