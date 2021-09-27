Wolf administration to announce plans to distribute $655 million to child care industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is set to announce plans to boost an industry that’s been crucial for many families. The plan is to distribute $655 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Pennsylvania’s child care industry.

Licensed child care providers will be able to submit applications for one-time grants. The department says the grant money can be used to cover almost any expense needed to help operations and fight the impacts of COVID-19.

Last year, Pennsylvania distributed $220 million dollars in federal COVID-19 aid to child care facilities that were hit hard by the pandemic.

DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead will join child care providers and advocates to discuss the availability of grant funding for eligible child care providers. A news conference is planned for 1 p.m. at the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg’s Brenner Family Early Learning Center.