Wolf Administration to call for statewide action on climate change in new action plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Wolf Administration are expected to announce the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2021 on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for statewide action as average temperatures continue to climb throughout the Midstate.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the climate plan identifies 18 actions that could reduce emissions levels by 26% by the year 2025 and 80% by 2050.

The department says the plan would lay out a range of methods that partners can take to adapt to climate change impacts that are already happening, like impacts affecting infrastructure, farms, ecosystems and the health and safety of Pennsylvanians.

