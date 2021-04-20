Wolf administration to discuss launch of American Rescue Plan healthcare savings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Pennsylvania Insurance Department Commissioner Jessica Altman and Pennie Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman will host a virtual media briefing to discuss the significant savings now available at pennie.com.
Pennie is a healthcare provider that provides plans at a lower cost for Pennsylvania residents who don’t have other access to healthcare. The recently passed American Rescue Plan provides significant savings for individuals, including ones who already have plans with Pennie.
The press conference is set to begin at 1:30 PM and the video will be available above.