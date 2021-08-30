Wolf Administration to highlight unemployment resources when federal benefits end Sept. 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Wolf administration are set to highlight the resources available for out-of-work Pennsylvanians when federal benefits end on September 4.

On Monday, Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier will be joined by Department of Human Services Deputy Secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance, Inez Titus, around 10:30 a.m.

abc27 News will stream the conference in the player above. The stream is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation, when Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) ends on Sept. 4, unemployment compensation will revert to providing up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits to eligible individuals.

Individuals who have exhausted their 26 weeks of UC benefits will no longer receive benefit payments for weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4 under that claim.

For more resources to help search for employment, health care, social services, food, utilities, child care, housing, debt, and mental health and substance abuse services, as well as other benefits and services, click here.