Wolf administration’s ‘Pursue Your Hominess’ campaign encourages travelers to visit Pennsylvania from afar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Tourism Office unveiled the state’s Pursue Your Hominess campaign on Thursday to highlight ways visitors can virtually explore the commonwealth during the stay-at-home order .

The Pursue your Hominess campaign was inspired by the state’s slogan, Pursue your Happiness, and was designed to help visitors discover the many tourism experiences Pennsylvania has to offer from the comfort—and safety—of their own home.

The campaign was informed by a tourism sentiment research study that surveyed 1,000 participants, with Pennsylvania residents making up the largest portion of the survey audience.

“We have seen many tourism brands pivot to virtual experiences since stay-at-home orders have been enacted throughout the world, but few have wrapped theirs in as much quirk and happiness as we have,” said DCED Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism, and Film Carrie Fischer Lepore. “The Pursue Your Hominess campaign is an effort to bring Pennsylvania experiences, experts, enthusiasts and makers into the homes of our fans, followers, and supporters during the crisis with the hope they will explore now and visit later.”

So far, the campaign has featured a Martin Guitar-sponsored jam session by a Lehigh Valley musician, a virtual campfire complete with storytelling by Three Rivers Outfitters in Pittsburgh, a tour of the iconic tulip gardens at the Hershey Gardens, and fly-fishing tips and demonstration by TCO Fly Fishing.

A sample of future virtual experiences on visitPA.com/hominess include: