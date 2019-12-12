Wolf approves rail freight improvement projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday the approval of 26 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility.

The projects look to create or sustain more than 390 jobs across the state.

“Investing in our extensive rail freight system increases mobility options and improves the efficiency of freight travel,” Wolf said. “These investments underscore our continued commitment to building a world-class infrastructure system that supports the business community and the creation of new jobs.”

PennDOT says its focus remains working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.

Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, more than any other state in the country.