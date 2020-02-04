Wolf calls for action on gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on the Pennsylvania Legislature to approve his proposals to curb gun violence.

In his budget address Tuesday, Wolf said lawmakers should approve background checks for all gun purchases, stronger reporting requirements for lost and stolen firearms, safe storage practices, and red flag laws to take guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

He also wants legislation to ban partially manufactured firearms that can be used to build unserialized and untraceable guns, commonly called “ghost guns.”

“No law can eliminate every act of gun violence, but the steps I’m proposing are supported by the evidence and supported by the vast majority of Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said in his speech. “We can pass them tomorrow, and by doing so we could make our commonwealth safer.”

“To let another session go by without action would be a failure of imagination that will cost lives,” he added.

Wolf’s proposed budget directs $6 million to gun violence prevention programs through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and $4 million to the Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force.