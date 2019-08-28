Wolf, Casey rally for Affordable Care Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey rallied Wednesday against a lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

While many Republicans say the healthcare act is unconstitutional, the Democratic governor said overturning it would be a giant leap backward.

Wolf and Casey said health care for millions of people is threatened by people who have no plan to replace it. He said if Republicans win the lawsuit, costs would skyrocket.

“The prospects don’t look good for the upholding of the Affordable Care Act by way of this lawsuit,” Casey said. “If it succeeds, millions of people will lose coverage.”

The governor was joined by Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and department secretaries.