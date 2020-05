HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Quaran-tinis” and other cocktails will soon be available for take-out. Gov. Tom Wolf plans to sign a bill that would allow restaurants to sell mixed alcoholic drinks to go.

Beverages must be in a sealed container no more than 64 ounces and sold before 11 p.m. Mixed drinks to-go will be allowed as long as the state remains under the emergency order.

The law takes effect as soon as Wolf signs it.