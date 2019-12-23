Wolf, Fetterman read mean tweets for Festivus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman took cues from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Seinfeld” and read some mean tweets about themselves in the spirit of Festivus.

A video posted on their social media pages Monday shows Wolf and Fetterman reacting to some harsh critics.

“Governor Wolf looks like the guy who eats pizza with a knife and fork,” one person wrote.

“Every morning, John Fetterman wakes up and says to himself, ‘What am I going to wear today? Oh yeah, that one shirt,'” another posted.

Happy #Festivus! @JohnFetterman joined me to read some of the grievances you’ve aired with us on Twitter.



We sat out the feats of strength this year because I didn’t want to embarrass John in front of the entire commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/zNChUQKG1Z — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 23, 2019

“Mean Tweets” is a popular segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where celebrities read the nasty things people say about them.

Festivus is a parody holiday celebrated on December 23, as depicted on “Seinfeld.” Its practices include the Airing of Grievances, where people lash out at their disappointments in the past year.