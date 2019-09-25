Wolf, Fetterman to release report on recreational marijuana listening tour

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will release a report on Fetterman’s recreational marijuana listening tour.

Fetterman in February launched the tour with stops in all 67 counties to find out what people thought of legalizing recreational marijuana.

While the goal was to gather information on people’s opinions, many critics believed it was a way for Fetterman to boast about his own personal beliefs. Fetterman and Wolf both support legalization.

Several Franklin County lawmakers called the tour a sham and did not attend an event in Chambersburg.

Wolf and Fetterman will hold a news conference on the tour report Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the state Capitol.