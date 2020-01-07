Wolf honors paramedic killed in injury response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all flags to fly at half-staff after a paramedic was killed while treating an injured person in Interstate-70.

Sunday morning, paramedic Matthew Smelser of Rostraver West Newton EMS was called to a crash site in Westmoreland County.

According to state police, Smelser was helping an injured victim when the ambulance was struck by a commercial vehicle. Something Susquehanna Township EMS Chief Matthew Baily says happens every year.

“Those accidents happen in seconds, it does not take a lot for a vehicle to get across the line and strike where we’re at, just a little bit of inattention will kill someone,” Baily said.

Paramedics typically rush to a scene to save a life but at the same time, they’re worried about their own.

“We wear brightly colored vests so drivers can at least see us but that’s always on our minds because we don’t know when someone who isn’t paying close attention is going to ram right into us,” Baily said.

Pennsylvania’s “Move Over” law requires drivers to slow down and when encountering an emergency vehicle. Despite efforts to bring awareness to this law, Baily says their biggest struggle is working on the side of the road or driving to an emergency scene as traffic continues to move.

Police said weather conditions had caused the road to becoming icy at the time of the crash. Smelser’s death is under investigation.

The crash happened in the same county where five people were killed and 60 others injured following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.